EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the COVID-19 pandemic, many families are spending more time outdoors and in their backyards.
But, with the winter months quickly approaching, there’s a new demand for outdoor patio heaters for people to use at home. It's the hottest new pandemic must-have, patio heaters.
With the coronavirus pandemic sticking around as we head into winter, an outdoor heater is a great way to have a socially distant gathering, while still keeping your guests warm. That is, if you can get your hands on one.
"We have actually sold out in our warehouse," said the store manager at Rocky's Ave Hardware in Springfield, Lou Courteau.
Courteau told Western Mass News they've seen a huge increase in sales of outdoor patio heaters since the pandemic began.
"Everyone's staying home," he explained. "Everyone just wants to be outside in their backyard and enjoy the outside."
He told Western Mass News the store has been sold out for awhile, and it doesn’t look like they'll be getting more anytime soon.
There was such a high demand for it. Everyone's out of them," he added.
And it's not just heaters…
"We are selling a ton of fireplaces, a ton of firewood. Just can't keep it in stock," he said.
If you are lucky enough to find a patio heater, firefighters warn there are some things you should keep in mind to avoid any injuries.
"Use them in a well-ventilated area, even underneath a tent is not considered acceptable, so you want to have it out in the open air," said East Longmeadow Fire Department's Ed McCandlish.
McCandlish recommends putting your heater on a level surface to prevent it from falling over, and to avoid a trip hazard. He also said it's good to make sure you're keeping an eye on it.
"Just like an outdoor fire, you want to treat an outdoor heater exactly the same. You never want to leave it unattended. If you have to step away for a few minutes, either turn it off or disconnect it," he said. "In the event it were to tip over or something, it could have the same results as an actual open fire, so you want to treat it as such."
