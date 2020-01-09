SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In March, Western Mass News will host a primary Senate debate featuring candidates running for one of the most hotly contested seats in the country.
Candidates squaring off include current Democratic Senator Ed Markey and his challengers, Congressman Joe Kennedy, who entered the race for Senate in September, and Shannon Liss-Riordan, a worker's rights lawyer.
Markey, Kennedy, and Liss-Riordan will appear in the first of two live debates in Springfield at our Western Mass News studios, moderated by Dave Madsen.
"We complain all the time here in western Mass. that we are the forgotten part of the state, that everything ends at 495, so this is huge for us, the fact that the debate will be here in Springfield and that we'll bring all the Democratic candidates for Senate here to talk about the issues that affect people here in western Mass., so this is huge," Madsen explained.
The debate is in partnership with the McCormack Graduate School at UMass Boston. Dean David Cash told Western Mass News that in today's political climate, this debate is more critical then ever.
"If you want to think of a time when issues of policies and politics are more important, it's hard to think of that," Cash said.
Local partners also include UMass Amherst, MassLive and The Republican and western Massachusetts residents will have a chance to submit questions and be part of the process.
"We go through a very rigorous process of designing and choosing questions and the more input we get from the public, the better because we want to ask questions that the public cares about," Cash added.
This primary race is considered to be one of the most challenging in the country for an incumbent. Markey has been in Congress, first the House then the Senate, for more than 40 years.
"So this is the first time in my memory that a sitting Senator that's really been entrenched in Massachusetts politics for so many years is being challenged by two strong candidates," Madsen noted.
The debate will take place on March 18 at 7 p.m. on Western Mass News. also in partnership with WBUR Boston public radio, The Boston Globe, and WCVB-TV in Boston.
Stay tuned for more information on how you can take part by submitting questions to be considered for use during the debate.
