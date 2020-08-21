SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Democratic U.S. Senate primary is less than two weeks away here in Massachusetts. Recent polls show incumbent Senator Ed Markey gaining momentum against his challenger, Congressman Joe Kennedy.
But last night, a surprise endorsement for Kennedy came from an unlikely source, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Many people viewed Pelosi's endorsement as unexpected since House Democrats have enacted a policy that cuts off financial ties to consultants working against incumbents in primaries. Though this race involves a Senate seat, rather than a House seat, some still view Pelosi's endorsement of Kennedy as hypocritical.
On the last day of the Democratic National Convention, an event meant to draw unity within the party, Pelosi dropped a surprise endorsement for the U.S. Senate primary race in Massachusetts. The speaker, considered the country's top democrat, endorsing challenger Joe Kennedy over long-time Senate incumbent Ed Markey.
Markey's campaign responded to Western Mass News Friday, saying quote:
"Any candidate would be proud to have her endorsement, and I congratulate Congressman Kennedy on securing her support.”
Kennedy, on earning Pelosi's endorsement, saying quote:
“She is a force and a change-maker, and I’m beyond grateful to have her in my corner.”
"For the last couple of election cycles, she has pushed back very, very hard against any primary challengers," said Western New England University's Professor John Baick.
Baick said because of past resistance to primary challengers, Pelosi's endorsement of one has been poorly received by progressives...
"It seems to some that it’s a hypocritical gesture," Baick noted.
A UMass Amherst/WCVB poll from a few weeks ago shows Markey polling at 51 percent support, to Kennedy's 36 percent, with the margin of error at 7 percent.
But a pollster out of Louisiana, JMC Analytics, shows a closer race with Kennedy behind only 4 percent, within the margin of error of 4.4 percent.
Kennedy, who Baick describes as a rising star in the Democratic Party and close to Speaker Pelosi, had a larger lead earlier in the race. Now with things tightening and the primary day less than two weeks away, Baick said Pelosi may have strategically planned her support for Kennedy.
"For an endorsement to come any later would not do any good," Baick said.
The primary is held on September first, but those looking to vote early can do so this week in Massachusetts starting tomorrow.
