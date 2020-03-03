SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Democratic voters in Springfield are watched as the returns came in at a watch party tonight.
Well, it looks like the Biden supporters in the room are satisfied tonight.
The Springfield Democratic Committee all came together tonight to watch the returns.
Western Mass News was told there was a pretty significant mix of Biden, Warren and Sanders supporters in the room.
Voters, including Antonio Delesline called this a unity party because the voters in the room tell us they are willing to come together and support whoever wins the nomination.
"Well, of course, that’s the only way we can get back 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
So tonight will tell the story. If Bernie happens to win California and Texas then we have to at some point rally around Bernie," Delesline said.
According to the City of Springfield, there was around 18% voter turnout.
Many of those city voters cast their ballots for Biden...the former-Vice President earning 37% of the vote.
Sanders came in second and Warren is at a distant third.
