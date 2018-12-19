CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today, the western Mass community came out to say their final goodbyes to the Hu Ke Lau in Chicopee.
After thirty-three years, the walls of the once popular Polynesian started to come down this morning.
Brick by brick, crews knocked down the landmark, Hu Ke Lau, in Chicopee.
While dozens of cars lined up to get one final look at the popular restaurant before it was gone.
One of the building wreckers tells Western Mass News he enjoyed the restaurant for many years so being a part of the demolition was bitter sweet.
"I came here," Vinny Cole of Associated Building Wreckers tells us. "Probably when I was seventeen years old and that was like forty years ago so that's how long this place has been here. We'd come here throughout the years. They had lobster specials...three for twenty bucks. This place is like an iconic landmark in Chicopee. Everyone knows it."
Customers say the unique restaurant was known for its food, scorpion bowls, and Polynesian dancers, making this establishment one-of-a-kind.
"You know," Chicopee resident Ann Harris tells us. "It's kind of a bummer. They aren't going to redo it, because you know they've talked about "maybe we'll do this, we'll do that to it". Now, they are going to take it down and, hopefully, they put something in its place."
Back in April, the popular restaurant closed for the final time when owner Andy Yee realized there was too much work to be done to fix up the property inside and out.
Yee tells Western Mass News his heart hurts knowing the business, his father created, will no longer be there, but this might not be the final chapter for the Hu Ke Lau.
Yee says a smaller establishment may be in the works.
According to work crews, demolition at the Hu Ke Lau is expected to last about three weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.