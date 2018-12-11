HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of a local landmark was torn down in Holyoke today.
Parts of the former Mater Dolorosa Church was torn down Tuesday afternoon after years of parishioners trying to save it.
What's left behind from day one of work is a pile of bricks, breaking the hearts of people who grew up in the church.
Many of them stopped by to see this fight come to an official end
What was once the center of the greater Holyoke Polish Catholic community is now officially just a memory.
On Tuesday, crews began demolition work on the left side of the former Mater Dolorosa Church on the corner of Lyman and Maple Streets in Holyoke, where it stood for generations.
Built by Polish immigrants, it was the center piece for this community.
The church had closed its doors in 2011 as part of a Diocesan consolidation plan, which merged Mater Dolorosa with Holy Cross Parish in Holyoke to create Our Lady of the Cross.
The former Holy Cross site was chosen as the home for the new parish amid structural concerns with Mater Dolorosa's steeple.
Since the closure, several former Mater Dolorosa parishioners had fought to try and either reopen the church as a house of worship or save the building for another use.
Those efforts over the last seven years ranged from a 24/7 vigil inside the church, to appeals to the Vatican, to a proposal from Holyoke's mayor to have the city purchase the building from the diocese and leasing it back to a private group to manage.
Today, that fight officially ended.
It came as a surprise to so many people who loved this church. Former parishioners told Western Mass News they had no idea this was coming.
"It was shocking because no one had ever told us not the city and not the diocese that today would be the demolition day, so it was very disappointing," said Dan Boyle with the Mater Dolorosa Preservation Society.
The diocese said that after seven years, it was time.
"We tried to preserve as much as possible, but the city of Holyoke issued a demolition permit this morning and work started shortly after that," said diocesan spokesperson Mark Dupont.
The main reason the church was deemed unsafe was because of the steeple, which wasn’t structurally sound.
Now that day one of demolition is complete, those who love this church said it feels like a slap in the face that the steeple is still standing.
"The steeple is still there and intact and they’re in the process of tearing down the church. I think it’s disgraceful for the diocese to have taken this action," Boyle added.
Christmas is only two weeks away and for generations, people celebrated this holy holiday at Mater Dolorosa, but today, the hope they would celebrate there again was officially crushed when demolition started.
The diocese said that they just couldn't wait until after the holiday.
"There is never a good time to take down a beloved church building. There is no date in the calendar that makes us less painful. Certainly, we are mindful of the time of year, but with winter upon us, our concerns for the structural safety of the building are even more acute," Dupont said.
Today, people watched as the place where they celebrated holidays and the biggest moments of their lives was torn down.
However, two weeks before Christmas or not, this was the worst possible outcome for Mater Dolorosa parishioners
"No matter when they tear down, it was going to be very hurtful," Boyle noted.
As for the future of the site, it's still unknown. There are no plans for the lot yet. What the parish does with it is still unclear.
In a text to parents, officials with the nearby Mater Dolorosa School are alerting parents to seek alternate routes to the school as Maple Street could be one lane at times because of the demolition work.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
