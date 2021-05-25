NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A group of demonstrators are outside Northampton City Hall to honor George Floyd’s life on the one year anniversary of his death.
People gathered Tuesday with signs that read ‘Black Lives Matter’ and defund the police.
Today’s demonstration occurred not only one year after Floyd was killed, but also as a virtual city council meeting is about to take place - a two-day meeting about the proposed budget for the city.
The organizer of Tuesday’s event told Western Mass News that Mayor David Narkewicz is proposing to increase the police budget and his organization believes the budget should be cut by 50%.
The mayor’s office told Western Mass News that they are unsure of the exact percentage of the proposed increase, but said it’s a slight increase.
The city cut the police budget by 10 percent last year. Northampton was home to several rallies over the last year calling to defund the police.
Coming up later on Western Mass News, we're getting answers from city leaders on the proposed budget.
