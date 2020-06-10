AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Demonstrators in Agawam plan to march from the high school down to the police station.
All to protest police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The protesters marched up Mill Street, down line street, and then finally ending on Springfield Street where they finished at the police station.
At the police department they plan to take a knee and mention the names of unarmed people of color who lost their lives to the hands of police officers.
Now one Agawam mom brought her 9-year-old daughter to this protest to support the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.
"If black lives don't matter, no lives matter. Because they're basically the same, but they only have different colors, which they should be treated the same," said a protester's 9-year-old daughter.
"I feel it's important she knows what's going on in the world and she said she wanted to come with me so I brought her. It's her mind and she agrees that black lives matter," said Agawam protester.
Now the organizers told Western Mass News they held speeches at the high school and began their march to the police station at 6:15 p.m.
