LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A "Black Lives Matter" march happened in Ludlow today with demonstrators there who stood in solidarity with the Black community.
Organizers said it was a march against racism and police brutality with activists who walked from the Ludlow High School to the police station.
"Growing up in town, we never addressed things like that. Even though Ludlow is predominantly white, we still have black community members, and it's our job to show our support for them and to raise awareness for what's going on," said Ludlow resident Mandy Dorval.
Western Mass News spoke with organizers who said they hope their message is clear.
"By saying Black lives matter, we're not taking away from all lives, but until black lives do matter, then we can't say all lives matter," Dorval noted.
"I think the message to the police, here and all across America, is that you need to hold your coworkers accountable. If cops are staying silent, they're just as guilty," said Ludlow resident Mike Marshall.
The organizers told Western Mass News they've contacted school officials to find ways to change the curriculum and said the next steps are to vote and work to change policies and restructure the system.
