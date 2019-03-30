HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a story Western Mass News brought to you a few months ago.
Scientists say the state's largest colony of barn swallows could have their habitat destroyed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services.
Fish and Wildlife Services proposed tearing down an abandoned building, which the birds nest in.
Today, demonstrators for the Save Our Swallows movement protested near that habitat in Hadley.
Organizers tell us why they think this decision would be a big mistake.
"Because the barn swallow is declining, [and] because," Mara Silver tells us. "There's public support for saving the stables where they nest, it makes no sense to take it down, and we just want a fair process. We feel like USFWS hasn't been transparent in their process of deciding the future of the stables."
The group also said the birds have almost completed their Winter migration and are set to return to building in the next three weeks.
