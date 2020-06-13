SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A protest is underway in Springfield over the death of George Floy as demonstrators are now demanding police officers be removed from Springfield Public Schools.
This youth organized protest started at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the High School of Commerce. Protesters then marched from the school here to Springfield City Hall where they're still gathered, demanding to be heard.
Hundreds of protesters are holding signs and chanting to defund the police, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd.
Demonstrators have a particular message today...they want the police out of Springfield Public Schools.
“It makes them feel like they’re in prison and they understand there’s a need for security guards in the schools, but they don’t like having police officers there," said Longmeadow resident Mary Friedman.
The youth organizers told Western Mass News they want the money spent on police in their schools to be used for arts programs.
The city's police have been monitoring the protest, but all demonstrators have remained peaceful. Police closed off Court Street as the protesters marched.
Coming up later on Western Mass News at 10 p.m. on FOX6 & 11 p.m. on ABC40 and CBS3, we hear more from the youth organizers on how they plan to take their message to officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.