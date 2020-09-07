SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Demonstrators gathered on the steps of Springfield City Hall on Monday afternoon in part of a statewide Labor Day rally for change.
Workers at the socially-distanced rally said they wanted to come together to demand recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Western Massachusetts Area Labor Federation is joining forces with Workers Across the Bay State to highlight the impacts of the pandemic.
“I think we’re at a point in our country where there’s so much going on with COVID and the current administration and we’re at a low point, but that also gives us the opportunity to reimagine how we are as a country and as a state,” said Jessi Ryan of Springfield.
The WMALF usually holds a Labor Day breakfast with local officials, but this year, the organization wanted to use the holiday to advocate for change, holding a rally with speakers, signs, and songs.
“This time around, it’s almost more important to address the need for protective gear and adequate compensation for people in the workplace,” said Jeff Jones, president of the WMALF.
Jones said the pandemic has created economic struggles for families in the area.
“An enormous amount of people are unemployed and the lack of adequate support from our government and employers and we’re calling attention to not only address that, but set a need to address safety in the workplace,” he said.
He said they are also expressing their support for a new stimulus package.
“We are especially calling attention not only for our state legislature to access a rainy day fund to fund public education before our federal government, specifically the Senate, to pass the HEROES passport was already passed by the House which addressed the COVID pandemic right now,” he said.
Demonstrators said their concerns go farther than the pandemic.
“When I think about what kind of reforms we would need with helping with unemployment and housing, it really comes down to we need to make those opportunities available to everyone,” he said. “We need to take into account systemic racism and all the issues that have happened for a whole history of our country.”
Other rallies are taking place in Boston and other communities across Massachusetts.
