EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dentist offices in western Massachusetts have been given the green light by the American Dental Association to reopen for teeth cleanings and elective procedures as early as May 18, unless the governor orders otherwise.
However, they'll be following new guidelines with increased safety measures.
For the past two months, dentists in western Massachusetts have only seen patients on an emergency basis.
“We have been closed down in dentistry and we have been able to support our local medical colleagues at all the local hospitals here in the valley,” said Dr. Vincent Mariano, owner of EMA Dental and president of the Valley District Dental Society.
Mariano told Western Mass News that while doing minimal work for the past two months, local dentists have been donating PPE to those on the front lines.
“I’m so proud of our members, over 350 of us here in the valley. We got together and produced something like just over 500 boxes of PPE to donate to local hospitals,” Mariano explained.
While they’ve had several emergency appointments, in just a few weeks, their workload is expected to increase with routine appointments.
“May 18, as it stands, will be the day that we will be ready to do it. I mean, let’s face it. It’s been over two months that elective dental care has not been done here in Massachusetts. Those two months, we’ve had a lot of dentistry that hasn’t been done…the dental concerns of patients are getting worse, but I think we’re putting so many patients in jeopardy by not getting to it,” Mariano said.
While they are preparing to open their doors to more patients, unless Governor Baker orders otherwise, they’ll do so with new precautions.
“When a patient comes back to see us, they’re going to see a totally different experience,” Mariano noted.
That experience will start when you call to make an appointment
“We have put together what we call a layered approach to our safety. The first layer is certainly pre-visit. A call will be made to the patient 24 hours prior to the patient’s visit. They are to answer a number of questions to be sure they are symptom-free,” Mariano said.
The second step is when patients arrive. Rather than waiting in the office, they will wait in their cars. A member of the staff will then meet each individual to take their temperature before taking them into a room.
“The third layer of safety is in the operator, where all the different protocols, safety protocols of masking, protective gear will be taking place at that time. We will also be doing personal spacing guidelines, so the offices that we've seen before, our scheduling will be stretched out and much different. It will be much less volume of patients in the practice at one time,” Mariano said.
Beyond all that, they are also deep cleaning the entire building every night using a fogging process.
“In my 35 year career, I’ve never seen the level of protocols and safety that have been initiated and demonstrated and certainly the levels that we have gone beyond here at EMA," Mariano explained.
While these new guidelines will require more effort, they told Western Mass News that they're willing to do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe.
“It is our job in the leadership of our offices and in dentistry to make sure hat we can communicate to our patients that they are going to be safe," Mariano said.
