EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- As a part of phase one of the reopening plan in Massachusetts, dental offices have been given new guidelines on what cases they can and cannot treat right now.
Questions remain about whether it’s still too soon to see patients and if there's enough personal protective equipment to keep everyone safe.
The typical sounds in a dentist's office are gradually returning, after months of limited emergency procedures.
“The governor has moved into phase one of the reopening plan, dentistry is in that phase one in the sense that we are dealing with the new definition of emergent care,” said Dr. Vincent Mariano, owner of EMA Dental and president of the Valley District Dental Society.
He said that being in this first phase allows them to now treat patients with existing oral health conditions and any other cases they deem essential.
“According to the governor’s plan, phase one will be over the next couple weeks,” he said. “The soonest will get into what we’re calling elective care will be June 8, and that is if all goes well.”
While EMA Dental has staff working to treat emergent cases, come phase two, he will need all hands on deck to handle the backlog of patients.
That said, many dental hygienists in the area are still concerned that by returning to work, they'll be putting themselves at risk.
“You’re working with a very contagious disease, and it’s airborne, and we are working very closely with patients,” Dental Hygienist Kimberly Jurkowski said. “Yes, it is a concern, but we usually in dentistry find a way to protect ourselves.”
At EMA Dental, they have an entire room dedicated to hygienists to get ready for patients with PPE.
“We have a much better control of our environment now and protection for ourselves and we did prior to closing,” Jurkowski said.
This is a fact that has calmed the nerves of Jurkowski as she once again heads back to work.
“With the onset of COVID-19, we now have to raise the bar,” she said.
All staff is fully equipped with the proper masks, gowns, gloves, and shields to keep them and their patients safe.
“Dentistry in general is at high risk,” Mariano said. “And I can understand their concern, but also all healthcare workers are at higher risk. It’s about being prepared to move forward to the next level.”
“I think it’s important as dental healthcare providers that we think about our patients,” Jurkowski said. “It’s not just a cleaning, it’s not just a filling, it’s oral health.”
