EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dentists across the country are reporting an uptick in cracked and fractured teeth during the pandemic.
"Stress is detrimental to all of us," said the owner of East Longmeadow's EMA Dental, Prosthodontist Dr. Vincent Mariano. "Especially when it comes to our health."
"Whether it’s our physical health, our oral health, or our emotional health...there is a degree of connectivity between all of those things," explained the vice president of resource development at Mental Health Association, Inc. (MHA), Kim Lee.
With that connectivity comes consequences that manifest themselves in our physical health.
A principle that has proven true in the world of dentistry, throughout the pandemic, as increased stress, anxiety, and depression has to lead to an increase in cracked and fractured teeth.
"Recently, the American Dental Association (ADA) has given us statistics on a survey they recently did here in September," Mariano said. "They’ve seen throughout the country a 50 percent increase in symptoms related to stress."
Those symptoms include cracked teeth, fractured teeth, and excessive clenching and grinding, otherwise known as bruxism.
"It’s a condition called bruxism, and if you have bruxism, you may unconsciously clench your teeth," Lee added. "Bruxism seems to be more severe in periods of heightened stress and anxiety."
Mariano told us it’s a problem dentist in western Mass. are dealing with.
"I did a small survey with a local dentist, and they are doing a significant amount of how do you reduce that stress? Guards," he said. "In dentistry, we can provide a functional guard that reduces the stress onto and helps relax the muscles. We’ve seen a 50 percent increase in constructing those devices over the past six months."
Mariano also said a sign that you're grinding your teeth at night is if you wake up with a sore jaw.
"What we are finding is they are feeling tenderness and soreness in the joints, headaches. They’re having difficulty and challenges when they wake up in the morning with opening their mouth. Those are all signs," he explained.
But beyond treating these symptoms with mouth guards. Mariano told Western Mass News the best prevention comes at your annual check-up.
"We were closed for three months, many dental offices across the area," he noted. "That delay in care has played a significant role in the emergencies were seeing today."
Another way to avoid the pain of damaging your teeth from stress-induced bruxing is to consult a mental health expert.
"On significant cases where patients are having these difficulties, I will suggest that to them," he added.
"There’s often referrals made to behavioral health clinics like MHA Best Life. It should be commonplace for a dentist who has patience with bruxism to say, 'How are you feeling emotionally?'" Lee said.
Lee told Western Mass News they suggested mediation, yoga, and exercise for anyone who is dealing with bruxism as a result of heightened stress.
"Then, there is also talk therapy. Talking to a clinician like those available through MHA Best Life Emotional and Wellness Center," she explained. "Talking to a therapist counselor or even a trusted friend can greatly help to reduce anxiety, depression, and stress."
Not only could it help you feel better, but it could also save you big when it comes to damage control at the dentist.
"Depending on where it breaks, if it’s at the root, you’ll certainly need a root canal, which none of us like to hear," Mariano said. "If it breaks further down the tooth, then the tooth could be lost, and we will need to think about different forms of tooth replacement."
Mariano wants to assure the public that they are doing everything possible to create a safe environment for dental care in western Mass.
"Less than 1 percent of dentists in the country have gotten COVID-19, and that’s an average of the general population. With that, we can see the dentistry is safe today and safe as ever, and patients who are delaying their care are putting themselves at risk," he added.
