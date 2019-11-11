PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s a Veterans Day surprise one family in Palmer will never forget.
The Blaise kids thought their dad, Army SFC. Eugene Blaise, couldn't make it home on-leave from his base in Jordan.
Little did they know, their mom and dad were in on a big surprise during the Palmer Veterans Day parade this morning.
The Blaise family stood and watched in the Bondsville village of Palmer on Main Street as marching bands, veterans groups, and finally, town fire trucks rolled by.
However, when a particular fire truck stopped right where they stood and Army SFC. Eugene Blaise - Dad to them - stepped out, took off his sunglasses, and walked toward his wife and kids.
Their hug was one to remember.
“Surprised? I missed you guys so much!...My emotions? I'm all over the place, I'm shaking,” Blaise said.
This husband and father hasn't been home since he was deployed to Jordan in May. It’s a longtime in the life of a child.
His wife, Alyssa, and their kids let him do the talking.
“Just, oh my goodness. It was an emotional moment, I was so happy to see them. I just couldn't hold back the tears. The look on their faces just melted my heart. It was just an emotional feeling and I'm glad I got to do this for them,” Blaise noted.
The hugs lasted forever...and ever.
The Bondsville Fire Department helped make the surprise happen. Now, the Blaise family gets to spend the next week together before he has to head back.
“Aww, it was killing me inside to keep it from them, but I'm so glad I did. It’s a great feeling to, on a day like this, when everyone's celebrating what we do, as service members, and I appreciate all the service members who have come before me,” Blaise added.
Again, the Blaise family will be able to spend an entire week together. Their family is grateful that the Bondsville Fire Chief could help make this family reunion possible.
