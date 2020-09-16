CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An airman from Westover Air Reserve Base has died following a vehicle crash while on deployment.
The Department of Defense said that 23-year-old Staff Sgt. Ronald Ouellette of Merrimack, NH died Monday in a single all-terrain vehicle non-combat related accident on the flight line of Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.
Ouellette, who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, was assigned to the 42nd Aerial Port Squadron at Westover Air Reserve Base.
“Ronald was a valued member of the Patriot Wing and there are no words that can heal the pain his loss brings...We consider every Airman, civilian and dependent part of the team that makes all we do in the defense of our nation possible. The loss of our own, or any service member, is never easy. During this difficult time, our priority is to do all we can to lift and support his family, friends, fellow Airmen in his squadron and loved ones who are struggling," said Col. Craig Peters, commander of the 439th Airlift Wing in a statement.
Westover officials said that Ouellette had been in the reserves for just under six years.
New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen added in a statement:
It’s with great sadness that I learned of the passing of AF Staff Sergeant Ronald Ouellette of Merrimack. I join all Granite Staters in paying tribute to him & offering condolences & support to his family. Our nation and state are eternally grateful for his service and sacrifice.— Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) September 16, 2020
The crash remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
