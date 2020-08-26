SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new study out of Great Britain is shining light on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted depression rates, suggesting known cases have more than doubled in their area.
Stress, anxiety, depression. It’s a vicious cycle that has worsened in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Any kind of change brings on anxiety…Any kind of change brings on the feelings of depression,” said Kristy Navarro, clinical supervisor of the Best Life Clinic at the Mental Health Association (MHA).
According to a study out of Great Britain, nearly a fifth of adults have experienced feelings of depression during the pandemic. That’s twice as many as before.
Navarro told Western Mass News that we are seeing similar statistics in our area.
“The clinic has definitely seen an increase in referrals for therapy services with depressive symptoms being on the list of why they’re being referred to us,” Navarro added.
According to a survey conducted by the CDC, 41 percent of respondents claim the pandemic has brought on feelings of depression.
They said something that’s aiding the problem is stress over finances.
“Financially, people are very stressed. Some people have lost their jobs…and people have had to put things on hold they would like to do, like buy a home or buy a car because the money isn’t coming in as it was before with people not working,” Navarro explained.
Another factor is the current length of pandemic with no end in sight.
“It was okay for two weeks right? We can get anything for two weeks, maybe even four weeks, but when something is prolonged and you then have to start to make those more permanent changes, it definitely makes it a lot harder,” Navarro noted.
The MHA told Western Mass News the best way of combating these feelings is reaching out for help.
“Stay connected to your friends and family, looking for counseling if that something that you are interested in. Another thing I would say is in the way that we’re living right now with limited control, try to find where you can control something because it’s a make you feel better,” Navarro said.
