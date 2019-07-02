CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We all know how important sunscreen is when it comes to avoiding painful sunburns and to help prevent skin cancer, but with many different brands and products on the market, how do you know what’s best?
Before we head to the beach or plan for a day outside, most of us grab our sunscreen to protect us from the sun.
“We know that chronic sun exposure throughout our lives increases the risk of melanoma and non-melanoma cancers," said dermatologist Dr. Yolanda Lenzy
At Western Mass News, we did our research and found the top three myths regarding sunscreen are:
- The higher the SPF, the better the coverage
- You don’t need sunscreen on cloudy days
- Sunscreen ingredients are bad for your health
After speaking with Lenzy, she cleared up all of our questions.
“SPF 30 or higher really is adequate protection. I would say SPF 15 is too low, but you don’t necessarily need an SPF 100," Lenzy said.
Another misconception is that you don’t need sunscreen on a cloudy day like today, but that’s false. The UVA and UVB rays can still come through the clouds and damage your skin.
“It really should be a part of our regular skin care regimen," Lenzy explained.
Lastly, what many are wondering is if sunscreen is bad for your health.
“In large, the majority in ingredients in sunscreen are fine. I say go for a physical blocker than contains zinc or titanium dioxide because they don’t have any chemicals," Lenzy noted.
Lenzy recommended always using sunscreen and when you apply, the key is to reapply every two to three hours.
