MALDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state's commissioner of elementary and secondary education has received the official go-ahead to order a mask mandate in schools.
The board of Departmenet of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) voted 9-1 in favor of this request. That means Commissioner Jeffrey Riley can mandate masks for everyone inside all public schools in the Bay State, whether they're vaccinated or not.
At the virtual meeting held Tuesday morning, Riley started off with data on why he was asking for this authorization. A discussion among board members then followed, but it was more in favor of allowing the school mask mandate than opposing it.
"Madame chair and members of the board, I am now recommending that we take this one additional step...I am asking you to declare such exigent circumstances due to the rise in COVID-19 cases," Riley explained.
One board member, who voted no, explained part of his reasoning during the meeting.
"It was about flattening the curve and the curve you may recall was about the hospitalization rate and count and all of a sudden, we're focused on case count and I do believe the goal posts have shifted and there hasn't been an honest discussion about that," said DESE board member Paymon Rouhanifard.
Riley explained to the board he planned to keep the indoor mask mandate in place for kindergarten through 12th grade through the month of September.
We reached out to a spokesperson for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. She told us that Riley is planning to issue the public school mask mandate on Wednesday.
