SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education discussed their plans to change the vocational-technical school admission regulations in Massachusetts.
DESE wants to make sure that certain groups of students aren't being left out of these programs.
DESE officials were discussing making waitlist information for vocational schools public. They said they want to see who is applying and who is accepted.
Current enrollment qualifications that are being looked into are based on a number of factors.
“The regulation says that admissions criteria must include these four things: grades, attendance, disciplinary record, and recommendations from the guidance counselor. There is an optional fifth criteria which is a student interview,” a DESE official said.
The department said there is room for improvement, and they want to increase equitable access to vocational school education to make sure students are not excluded.
DESE said they expect to have proposed draft regulations ready in March or April highlighting the new changes they are planning to make.
