SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The MA Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has just released new guidance for schools in the fall.
They are strongly recommending that students wear masks indoors for grades kindergarten and through 6th grade.
For grades 7 and above, they say unvaccinated staff and students should all wear masks indoors.
"This fall, DESE and DPH strongly recommend that all students in kindergarten through grade 6 wear masks when indoors, except students who cannot do so due to medical conditions or behavioral needs," notes Jacqueline Reis, representative for DESE.
Masks don't need to be worn outdoors and may be removed while eating indoors, state school and health officials say.
Reis notes, "By federal public health order, all students and staff are required to wear masks on school buses at this time."
Additionally, DESE says all staff and students must wear masks while in school health offices.
