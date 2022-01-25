(WGGB/WSHM) – State education leaders met Tuesday morning to discuss the new option for COVID-19 testing as school districts begin to weigh the pros and cons.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education provided updates at their monthly board meeting Tuesday morning.
Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley spoke at that meeting, saying that the state’s administration has secured at least 6 million rapid tests and more than 300 public schools and districts have already signed up for the new option since it was announced last week.
Under the new proposed testing option, Massachusetts students would receive one rapid test per week to take at home as long as the schools continue symptomatic or pool testing.
If districts choose to utilize this new testing option, they will discontinue their participation in the test and stay program.
The department’s Senior Associate Commissioner Russell Johnston spoke at the meeting to explain why they are shifting to this program.
“Our testing program has never remained exactly the same in the year and a half that it’s existed because of a variety of factors. The first and most important factor is the listening that we do to understand what's happening on the ground. What are the experiences of our students and staff and parents?” Johnston said. “The second is available technologies, and the final component that really goes into our decision-making is data. What does the data tell us? The data are overwhelmingly telling us that our schools are safe, that there's very little in-school transmission particularly compared to community transmission, and it's time for us to consider an evolution in our testing program.”
Three school committees in our area plan to meet Tuesday night and have this testing option on their agenda for discussion. Those districts are Agawam, Belchertown, and Easthampton.
Districts have until April 1st to decide to switch to the updated program.
Stay tuned to Western Mass News on-air and online for updates on these local districts’ decisions.
