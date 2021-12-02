SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The latest student COVID-19 case numbers are in from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Several districts across western Mass. are reporting significant increases.
Over these last two weeks, some school districts are reporting an uptick in cases of nearly one hundred.
The Springfield Public School District has 178 student COVID-19 cases and 45 faculty cases from Nov. 18 through Dec. 1 This is up from 98 student cases and 13 faculty cases from the previous week.
Over in Pittsfield, 95 students have tested positive and 15 staff members. This is an increase of 95 cases, The previous time period from Nov. 11-17, there were 0 cases of both students and staff.
Westfield is also seeing a big uptick, 92 student cases, 17 staff cases up from 31 the previous week.
These are current numbers in Agawam, Chicopee, Holyoke, and West Springfield. These communities, all experiencing increases in cases as well, with Chicopee seeing an uptick of 50 and Agawam right around 40.
There’s been a dramatic increase in cases across the Commonwealth in school districts. More than 8,500 were reported from Nov. 18-Dec. 1, up from just over 5,000 from Nov. 11-17. Looking back to the first week of Nov., there were over 2,500 student cases across the state.
The Amherst-Pelham regional school district has seen just three student cases since the return from Thanksgiving break. Superintendent Michael Morris told Western Mass News that despite the low case numbers, they do not plan to relax COVID protocols anytime soon.
"No one likes wearing a mask, I certainly don’t, but we really need to double down on those safety protocols to get through what is a potentially challenging season of COVID numbers across the Commonwealth," said Morris.
The state as a whole is also seeing an increase in COVID-19 case numbers. Local experts said numbers may continue to trend upwards because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
(1) comment
your stupid masks dont stop kids from getting a cold. the common cold is a coronavirus.
