Detached garage in Agawam destroyed in fire
- Olivia Hickey
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- a garage on Oak Hill Avenue in Agawam was destroyed in a fire Sunday, according to Agawam Fire Department Lieutenant Jordan Molta.
Molta told Western Mass News Agawam Fire responded just before 1:00 Sunday afternoon. Three cars were damaged in the fire. The house only has slight siding damage to the exterior. No injuries were reported.
Molta said it is undetermined at this time how the fire started. The scene cleared just before 5:00 Sunday afternoon.
West Springfield, Longmeadow, and Westfield Fire Departments covered the station while Agawam Fire Department was responding to the incident.
Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather. Download the Western Mass News App
You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa. Click here to activate the skill.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel
Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Olivia Hickey
Content Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
- Ryan Trowbridge, Audrey Russo, Olivia Hickey
- Updated
- Olivia Hickey, Leon Purvis, Ryan Trowbridge
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.