SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are releasing gruesome details about how Whitey Bulger's body was found and why they think it happened.
On Tuesday, the tables turned on Whitey Bulger in that West Virginia prison.
He died the same way many of his victims did, brutally.
Bulger's body was found beaten, bloodied, and unrecognizable, according to officials.
The tool used, a padlock inside of a sock.
Those same prison officials say that it appears those behind this killing tried to removed Bulger's tongue, which is a common punishment for snitches in the world of organized crime or those who cooperate with the feds.
Bulger, found culpable by a jury for his role in at least eleven killings, was serving multiple life sentences at the time of his death.
He had spent time in multiple prison facilities, but why he was transferred to a specific West Virginia facility remains a mystery.
Bulger spent a grand total of around twelve hours in that facility before he was murdered.
Law enforcement officials say more than one person was involved, as they have images of at least two inmates wheeling Bulger out of sight of the surveillance cameras.
A prison official identified one of the suspects as Freddy Geas, a mafia hit man from West Springfield serving a life sentence.
He's already been moved to confinement as a result.
