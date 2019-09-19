WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are continuing to follow the death of Beulah the elephant, one of the animals featured at The Big E this year.
Beulah, who was removed from the fair before Monday, was owned by the R.W. Commerford and Sons Zoo based out of Goshen, CT.
Her death was announced yesterday, but before this year's fair even began, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of Beulah and the other Commerford elephants, alleging the animals should be taken from the Commerford Zoo and released to a sanctuary.
The lawsuit was filed by a non-profit called the Nonhuman Rights Project back in 2017 in Connecticut.
After years of bouncing through different courts - having the case dismissed, called frivolous by different judge - the Nonhuman Rights Project announced in August that their case would be heard before the Connecticut Supreme Court.
Essentially, the group is arguing that Commerford's three elephants can be considered individuals under Connecticut law, rather than "things" or objects.
Western Mass News obtained a copy of their lawsuit, where they said: "Classifying Beulah, Minnie, and Karen as “things” solely because they are not human, thereby denying them the capacity for any legal right, is so arbitrary and unjust that it violates basic common law quality..."
The group went on to say: "...Beulah, Minnie, and Karen are autonomous and that their interest in exercising their autonomy is as fundamental to them as it is to us."
