SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're learning new information about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout for 5- to 11-year-olds in Massachusetts, ahead of what could be the final federal approval as soon as next week.
At Baystate Medical Center, they're getting the ball rolling, so they're ready to start giving COVID-19 shots to children ages 5 to 11 once they get the final green light.
“Once we all get our shields up, we can battle this thing,” said Steven Grant, who works security for Springfield Public Schools.
Grant is excited about the Food and Drug Administration advisory committee’s recent approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
The vaccine still needs final FDA approval along with sign-off from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which could come as soon as early next week.
We brought questions to Dr. John O’Reilly, chief of general pediatrics at Baystate Medical Center, about how the hospital is already preparing to administer doses and shared new information he has received from the state.
“Massachusetts, as a state, has an incredible Department of Public Health with a very well-oiled machine of vaccine distribution,” O’Reilly explained.
He told Western Mass News that the vaccine doses will be supplied in 100-dose boxes, with 10 doses per vial. Additionally, hospitals must place an order of at least 300 doses, which carry a shelf life of 10 weeks at standard refrigerated temperatures.
“We don’t need these deep freezers. They can come into any pediatricians office and regular refrigerators and freezers and be lasting for a long time,” O’Reilly noted.
Pre-ordering is already underway this week with the first batch of vaccines expected to arrive before the CDC even takes final action. With doses in high-demand, there may be a limit at first until they get the ball rolling.
“We might have some initial limitations, maybe 300 doses a week or some number that they’re still working out, but after that first rush, I think pediatricians are going to be able to order the number that they’re predicting,” O’Reilly said.
O’Reilly said Baystate is planning to do whatever it takes by holding vaccine clinics in comfortable settings and seeing children on weekends and after school.
“We want to make this as easy and as painless for the kids and for the parents,” O’Reilly noted.
