SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield now heads to New Hampshire to face charges, we are working to learn more about his driving history in western Massachusetts.
We spoke with the co-owner of Westfield Transport, the company Zhukovskyy worked for. He told us that Zhukovskyy was a new driver with the company and this was only his second trip.
However, Western Mass News has uncovered Zhukovskyy has a history of different charges that involve driving.
On May 11, Zhukovskyy was arrested by East Windsor Police. According to court documents, he was driving under the influence. He was due to appear in court this coming Wednesday to face that charge.
In November 2015, Zhukovskyy was arrested in Enfield and charged with larceny of the sixth degree, which is a misdeamaor. He was found guilty.
Then in June 2013, court documents obtained by Western Mass News from Westfield District Court show that Zhukovskyy was charged with operating under the influence of liquor.
However, the charge was dismissed on the recommendation of the probation department.
The first offense on record for Zhukovskyy dates back to April 2012 when he was just 16. Court documents from Springfield District Court said that he was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and speeding.
However, at the request of the Commonwealth, those particular charges were later dropped.
We did try requesting more documents from the clerk's office in Springfield. However, they told me that they were in the courtroom and unavailable.
We will continue to look further into Zhukovskyy's history and will have more information as it becomes available.
