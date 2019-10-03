WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- With seven people killed and seven others hospitalized with injuries, we are learning more about the victims and survivors of the crash.
We are waiting to learn more information this afternoon from the Connecticut National Guard about one of their members was on the plane and hurt in the crash. We're told he is being treated at Hartford Hospital.
Meanwhile, we now know the names of two of the seven victims killed in the crash.
One is Rob Riddell from East Granby, CT. His family said ever since he was a teen, he invested in World War II history. He leaves behind two children and an 18 month old grandchild.
His family told Western Mass News he died doing what he loved.
"He was a World War II enthusiast and this trip was on his bucket list to do. This is something that is really tragic, but he died doing something that was really near to him," said Jessica Darling.
Western Mass News has learned another victim killed in the plane crash is Captain Gary Mazzone. He was a member of the Vernon, CT police department for 22 years.
The Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice released a statement that reads, in part: "The Division of Criminal Justice is deeply saddened by the death of our friend and colleague, Gary Mazzone. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time. Gary was a thoughtful and generous person who always gave his all throughout his long career in law enforcement.”
Also hospitalized, one airport employee and two volunteer firefighters from Simsbury, CT.
Again, we are waiting to hear from the CT National Guard about their member who was hurt.
We'll continue gathering information about the victims and we'll have the very latest starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
