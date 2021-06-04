WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is learning more about the deceased man who has been named a person of interest in the Molly Bish murder. The Worcester County D.A. said Francis Sumner Sr. had a criminal past, including a rape conviction.
Now, we are hearing from a woman who said she lived next door to Sumner.
Sumner was convicted in 1982 of an aggravated rape in Auburn and law enforcement said he operated auto shops around the Worcester area. Now, a woman who said she was once Sumner’s neighbor in Spencer is speaking out
“When I saw his face on the news last night, I just felt sick to my stomach. It was awful,” said Rachel Smook.
Smook is a photographer in central Massachusetts and she said her former neighbor was Francis Sumner Sr., the man named as a person of interest in the murder of Molly Bish nearly 21 years ago. She said in 2015, they both lived on Paxton Road in Spence and said at the time, Sumner’s behavior was concerning
“I would come home and I would find him at my house. He started leaving voicemails for me…I had planted a little tree that I really liked and I said something to him about it one time and the next day, he ran over the tree,” Smook added.
She told Western Mass News that she learned he was a convicted rapist and that was the final straw.
“I moved to get away from him,” Smook said.
Sumner was convicted in 1982 of aggravated rape in Auburn and sentenced to jail time. Molly Bish disappeared from Comins Pond in Warren in 2000. Her remains were discovered in palmer in 2003.
Law enforcement said Sumner operated auto body repair shops in the Leicester, Spencer, and Worcester areas. He died in Spencer in 2016.
Smook told Western Mass News that she is reaching out to the Worcester County District Attorney’s hotline set-up for the Bish case.
“I doubt that there’s anything I can tell them about him that they don’t already know, but I do want to talk to them and I feel…I mean...he looks just like the police sketch and I feel awful that I never put that together,” Smook noted.
Meanwhile, the western Massachusetts community is still wondering what it will take to get closure from this cold case more than two decades old.
“Questions not answered. It’s just…it’s been way too long,” said Gretchen Toutant of Palmer.
We received a new statement from the Bish family on Friday. In it, Molly’s parents John and Magi said:
“It is with grateful hearts that we extend our appreciation to the work of the Massachusetts State Police Detectives, particularly Detective Michael MacDonald, and Worcester District Attorney’s office, and the determination of both former DA John Conte and current DA Joe Early. To the reporters who shared Molly’s story, we could not be here today, without your help. To our family and friends, we are forever grateful for your love and strength supporting us over the past 21 years. Our hearts are heavy with our loss and the reality of what may have happened to our daughter, but we are hopeful that there will be resolution and that no one else will ever be harmed. We are proud of Molly’s legacy of keeping children safe, advocating for families, and we feel it most strongly right now, reflected in our community. Thank you to those brave people who provided tips and information to the detectives. We recognize how hard and scary that can be. Our community took action on June 27, 2000 and they have not stopped supporting our search for the person responsible for hurting our Molly. You have buoyed us. When they say, it takes a village to raise a child, our village in Warren Massachusetts has carried our broken hearts, and now helps us heal. We are so grateful for each and everyone of you. Thank you”
