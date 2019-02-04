BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Boston officials have announced more details surrounding this year's victory parade for the New England Patriots.
The parade will step-off at 11 a.m. Tuesday from the Hynes Convention Center on Bolyston Street.
The duck boats will then proceed on the following route:
- Boylston Street (at Hereford Street)
- Left onto Tremont Street to Cambridge Street
- Ends at Cambridge Street near City Hall Plaza
There will be two ADA accessible viewing locations for those that need them:
- Copley Square - next to the Copley Square MBTA station elevator
- City Hall Plaza - next to the Government Center MBTA station
If you are planning on attending the parade, it's encouraged that you use public transportation as there will be a number of road closures and parking restrictions in place.
City officials also ask that fans celebrate responsibly.
For complete information, including more on those parking restrictions and road closures, you can CLICK HERE.
