WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The United States Department of Agriciulture has released the cause of death of Beulah, an elephant seen at the Big E this past Fall.
Beulah died last year in September, but the U.S.D.A. is now confirming that she died of a uterine infection.
Beulah was the most recent elephant at the Big E, owned by the R.W. Commerford and Sons, who also had a petting zoo on the fair grounds.
There were no elephant rides given this year, but Beulah was there for pictures, something animal rights advocates, like Sheryl Becker, have been protesting.
She tells Western Mass News the Western Mass Animal Rights Advocates will be continuing their fight to get the Big E to stop having wild animals on the fair grounds.
They are starting by pushing for a bill that would ban elephants, big cats, primates, and bears in traveling exhibits and shows throughout the state.
"It’s a shame we have to work so hard to pass this. We’ve been working for years to pass these bills, but I’m hoping this time, this year, we will actually accomplish that goal," stated Becker.
Another elephant owned by the R.W. Commerford and Sons, Karen, who had also been seen at the Big E, died last year in March.
We have reached out the Big E, R.W. Commerford and Sons, and the U.S.D.A. for comments, but are still waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.