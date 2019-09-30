SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Mass State Police have reported the passing of 68-year-old Detective Lieutenant William Coulter that occurred Monday evening.
Detective Coulter has a brief illness before his passing and was widely known in law enforcement and the charitable world.
His career in the State Police spanned over 45 years this November.
Detective Coulter graduated from the 59th Recruit Training Troop before joining the department in 1974.
Services for Detective Coulter are still being arranged with more information will be released after arrangements are finalized.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
