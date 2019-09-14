SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police were able to recover 50 rocks of crack-cocaine and $286 on Friday morning at 10:15 a.m. in Springfield.
Detectives in the Springfield Police Department's Narcotics Unit and members of the Hampden District County Narcotics Task Force was able to arrest suspect, 31-year-old Prentiss Anderson.
Detectives were conducting a traffic stop on Lyman Street and Chestnut Street when they detained Anderson.
They were able to execute a search warrant at an apartment complex on High Street where they recovered the drug paraphernalia.
Anderson will be charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B drug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.