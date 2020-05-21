HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Detectives from the Holyoke Police Department responded to the area of Dwight and Linden Street after reports of shell casings found on the ground Monday evening.
After arriving on scene detectives were able to find 14 9 MM spent shell casings in the reported area.
At this time there are no reports of any gunfire.
Holyoke Police Department's spokesperson Lt. James Albert told Western Mass News there is currently an investigation into the incident.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
