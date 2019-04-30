SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are seeking the public's help as they continue an investigation into a Springfield Police captain.
Capt. Richard Labelle is being investigated in connection with an alleged incident that took place in the parking lot of Walmart on Boston Road on the night of April 20.
Details about the incident at limited, but the D.A.'s office noted Tuesday that "the incident in question resulted in a firearm being drawn."
State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office are now looking to talk with those who may have witnessed the incident, which took place around 9:30 p.m. that night.
Anyone with information can call the State Police unit assigned to the D.A.'s office at (413) 505-5931 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
Labelle, who was off-duty at the time, was suspended five days without pay following the incident, and then was placed on paid administrative pending the outcome of the investigation.
