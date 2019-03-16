PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people have died in a serious fire in Pittsfield this morning, and two others escaped the fire, authorities report.
Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at the mobile home at Lake Onota Village early Saturday morning.
Western Mass News was there as the Berkshire District Attorney's Office and fire officials gave the update.
We're told this fire is not being considered suspicious.
Western Mass News spoke with the Pittsfield Fire Department and Deputy Thomas Sammons tells us they were called to the trailer park on Lakewood Circle around 4 a.m.
"There was heavy fire at the mobile home," Sammons says.
The two people who were able to escape, we're told, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment.
The neighboring communities of Lenox and Lanesborough also sent firefighters to the scene to assist with battling the fire.
The State Fire Marshal's Office has been at the scene, investigating along with State Police, the DA's Office, and the Pittsfield Police Department.
No word yet on the cause of this fire or the identities of the 3 individuals who died.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story closely. Watch ABC40 starting at 6PM for the very latest details.
