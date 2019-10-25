SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are in custody after an officer involved shooting last night.
Police tell Western Mass News this situation started as a traffic stop of a known suspect before it escalated.
This all happened in the area of Alden Street, Thursday night around 8 p.m.
A section of the street between Wilbraham Avenue and Roosevelt Ave. was closed for much of the night as police investigated.
To give reference, this is in the area of Alden St. near the Springfield College Arch, however the situation ended before reaching campus.
When this happened, many students received an alert of their phones, notifying them of the situation.
But according to college spokesperson, at no point did they ever have to go into lockdown.
They also say that campus police assisted in the arrests of the suspects, but were not involved in the shooting.
Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department Ryan Walsh tells us that there is no threat whatsoever to students or to the public.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this investigation.
