SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Saturday was the grand opening of Dewey’s Jazz Lounge in Springfield.
Mayor Domenic Sarno was at the event and had high praise for Dewey's, calling it a "first-class establishment".
The Jazz Lounge will host live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Tonight, a band from New Orleans called "New Galaxy" will perform to ring in the festivities.
Western Mass News spoke with owner Kenny Lumpkin who said his goal is to reinvigorate the street and he's excited to share the new lounge with the city. We asked about what made him choose this location.
"I was helping my sister, we were helping her paint and she asked me to put boxes around the side and I went into a vacant bar and I woke in and the space just kind of spoke to me and we were sitting on the business plan for two or three years and we walked in and this was the establishment, this is what we want to do and let's make this dream come true," Lumpkin said.
Lumpkin also said most of their food items and drinks are handcrafted in-house.
Dewey’s Jazz Lounge will be open weekdays from 4 P.M. to midnight.
On the weekends, they will offer brunch from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. and then close at 1 A.M.
