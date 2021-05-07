WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A quiet small area in western Mass. has turned into a Hollywood-like spot.
A popular tv show is being filmed in Franklin County, causing a lot of excitement in the area, even helping certain businesses pick up during this time.
Western Mass News spoke with the owner of the Whately Inn who told us it is so refreshing to see a popular show like Dexter film right here in town, and it's also bringing in more customers.
Roads are currently closed off, for the crews to get all the shots they need at the Whately Diner. But the excitement also bringing business to the Whately Inn. Owner and chef Steven Clok told Western Mass News he received a letter in the mail that notified residents about the Hollywood stars coming to town to film. He told Western Mass News all of the commotion is even giving the town a pick-me-up.
"It's good, it's bringing business to the area. They're using all the police departments, local fire departments, so it's helping out the town, they rented some lots in town and stuff like that," Clok said.
Clok said more customers have been coming to the Whately Inn simply because of curiosity, wanting to know what's going on down the street. Clok said the film crews seem to be extremely organized, finding no issues or complaints of traffic build-up.
Dexter airs on the Showtime cable network and we are told the new shows will debut in the Fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.