WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A national television show is being filmed in western Massachusetts and is stirring up excitement in the area. Film crews are already hard at work in the making of their next 10-episode limited series.
This area is fairly quiet, making it the perfect spot for the TV show “Dexter” to film its new 10-episode limited series.
Crews were hard at work Friday in Whately with trucks, cones, signs, and equipment all set up around Whately Diner. The popular TV show “Dexter” is being filmed in various areas of western Massachusetts and hit some other Franklin County locations before they made their way to Whately. This is causing excitement all over town, even bringing more customers to the Whately Inn to find out what's going on.
Students in the area told Western Mass News for a quiet town like this, it’s surprising to see.
"I saw all of the snow and I was like ‘Whoa, why are they, it's snowing? They're making Christmas?’ I was just shocked that it was all there and I was like ‘Whoa, they're shooting a huge show in our town? That's weird,’” said Alexandra Holloway of Whately.
Josh Santiago of Whately added, “When you think of big movies, you think of like Hollywood and all that. You don't think of a small town. It's pretty cool."
Both students told us they've had plenty of conversations about what’s happening down the street and said it’s really neat to see this take place right in their own area, especially with the pandemic shutting down much of the excitement.
“Dexter” airs on Showtime and the cable network said the new shows will debut this fall.
