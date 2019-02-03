Dick's Sporting Goods locations open early to offer Patriots championship apparel.

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Following the New England Patriots win Sunday night, several people made their way to Dick's Sporting Goods in Hadley to buy their championship apparel.
The sporting goods store is offering a number of different products, including hats and sweatshirts.
Employees tell Western Mass News they didn't want to be sold out by the morning.
The Dick's Sporting Goods location in Hadley will be open until about 2:00 a.m. or while supplies lasts.
