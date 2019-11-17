SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded early Sunday morning to a structure fire on Dickinson Street.
The fire was located on the porch but didn't enter the house.
The street remains closed as officials continue to investigate the scene.
No one was injured or displaced from the fire.
Springfield Fire Captain Tetreault confirmed with Western Mass News that the fire was extinguished around 6:30 a.m., but they continue to put out hot spots located on the porch.
The Springfield Fire Department is still determining the cause of the fire.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.