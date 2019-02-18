SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Food allergies and sensitivities are becoming more common- at least it seems that way.
While there has been an increase in food allergies over the years, some people are convinced foods give them allergic reactions when that actually isn't the case.
The CDC reports that between 1997 and 2011 food allergies in children increased by 50% and people are doing everything they can to try and find answer's for the symptoms they experience when consuming certain foods- but not all test are the right solution.
Deciphering the difference between an allergy and sensitivity can be a source of confusion.
In a study conducted by Northwestern University and Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago a survey found almost 1 in 5 adults believe they have a food allergy when in fact only 1 in 10 do.
According to Allergist and Immunologist, David Robertson "food sensitivities means I feel bad when I eat, but I'm not allergic to it" .
That's because many people who aren't necessarily allergic to foods may still experience uncomfortable symptoms even if they're only food sensitive and to find an answer people are turning to IgG tests.
"IgG testing- there's actually a national recommendation that says testing should not be done to look for food allergies", says Roberston.
IgG tests can be mistaken with IGE tests but that one simple letter at the end makes a huge difference in the type of test you're taking.
IGE is the test associated with allergies.
That's because the test measures blood IGE levels that produce allergic responses but many popular sensitivity test kids measure IgG which don't indicate intolerance.
According to experts, You get a really long list of hundreds of foods and it really can cause anxiety.
Doctor Robertson says your best bet if you have symptoms or concerns after eating is to go see an Allergist. They can perform the proper tests which are more often covered by insurance unlike sensitivity test kits.
Which in most cases people pay of out of pocket.
