SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Western Mass News is digging deeper when it comes to mental health.
23-year-old Orlando Taylor was fatally shot by a Springfield Police Officer after Taylor stabbed that officer in the face last month. His family says he had mental health issues that were not properly addressed. We’re getting answers about those possible gaps that may have prevented him from getting help.
Orlando Taylor’s family tells us they knew something was wrong with him, but he wasn't properly diagnosed. Behavioral Health Network responds to mental health calls in Springfield.
We heard from BHN, as Orlando's family calls for change.
"All I know is that our family knew that there was something not right with Orlando. And that's why at some points the mental health people were called. BHN was called," said Earlene Taylor, Orlando’s grandmother.
Earlene opened up about some of the mental health struggles Orlando faced in the years prior to being fatally shot by a Springfield Police Officer who he had stabbed in the face. She told us Orlando's mother called 911 at least three times within the past year, reporting Orlando was suffering from a mental health crisis.
"What is considered a crisis?" we asked.
“A crisis to me is when the things that we would consider to be normal is abnormal. And it's something that she could not handle," explained Earlene.
So now the family is pointing out what they feel are gaps in the mental health system. Trying to figure out how they can make a change to help someone else who might going through what Orlando was going through.
"We would have had a better idea as a family what he was going through had an assessment taken place. So we see things that are not adding up," said family spokesperson Charles Stokes.
Behavioral Health Network works with the Springfield Police Department and responds to mental health calls when asked to. Western Mass News got answers from BHN. We asked questions about their evaluation process and what types of resources they provide after responding to a call and making an assessment. They made it clear to us they cannot comment on the Orlando Taylor case.
"So we triage, stabilize, assess, and then refer onto what other services are indicated," said Dr. Kathy Mague, senior vice president, Dr. Kathy Mague
But there is a difference between children and adults on what kind of services are offered.
"If it's a child, we're able to not only do the evaluation but we're able to keep going back for up to a week. We can work with that family. And there's a program designed to help them until they can get connected with services. there's no such program for adults,” said Steve Winn, Behavioral Health Network President and CEO.
At 23 years old - Taylor was an adult.
"We're limited by how much that adult wants to participate in treatment. unless they're at a point in that moment where they're a clear and present danger to themselves and others,” said Winn.
Behavioral Health Network reached out to Orlando Taylor's family to have a conversation with them. The family is open to it. They plan to set something up at a later date.
