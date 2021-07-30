SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Dine Black in Springfield is back for the second year, a month-long event meant to bring exposure to local Black-owned restaurants and you have a chance to win some money.

"I'm hoping that people will bounce around from business to business," said Ray Berry, founder of White Lion Brewing Company.

Dine Black is back in the city of Springfield and as of now, 18 businesses are on board.

"To help stimulate the economy and to get folks to recognize and taste different black cuisines," said Tracye Whitfield of the Springfield City Council.

This month-long event is meant to highlight local black-owned restaurants and help those that struggled throughout the pandemic.

"Stop at a Black-owned restaurant and then go and visit all the other cultural restaurants in the area. We have so much diversity going on and we definitely want our small businesses to remain open so just support, support, support," said Whitfield.

By participating in Dine Black, you have the chance to win one hundred dollars.

Here's how it works. For the month of August, the first ten people to visit five participating Black-owned restaurants in Springfield who spend at least 10 dollars can win a 100 dollar Visa gift card. All you have to do is send your receipts back to the Association of Black Businesses and Professionals.

The participating restaurants are:

Chef Wayne's Cajun on the Go

Dewey's Lounge

Wingz & Wafflez

White Lion Brewery

Chick E. D's Chicken and Grill

Khi & Eli's Food for the Soul

Level 5 Restaurant

Hazel's Kitchen

Hummingbird Jamaican Restaurant

Eye Seafood

Garden of Eat'n

Bird's Famous Burgers

Wing Madness

1636 North

We Got The Juice

Picky Dive Cookies

Granny's Baking Table

Souper Sweet Sandwich Shop

Berry told Western Mass News he's excited to join the event for the first time.

"The city of Springfield is a very diverse community and we have diverse businesses, so I think it's an honor to be part of this conversation," said Berry.

Like many small businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic had Berry wondering if White Lion would stay afloat.

"A lot of small businesses are still on pins and needles. we live day by day," said Berry.

He said this month-long opportunity showcasing local businesses will be a helpful boost.

"At the end of the day, local is what makes up the fabric of any community. So that's job creation, job retention, that's passing on goods and services to other companies, so everyone wins when you support local business," said Berry.

Over at Chef Wayne's Cajun on the Go, co-owner Ivan Felix told Western Mass News this is an important event for youth especially in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"it's important because it would help inspire future generations to actually push forward and want to open up their own business," said Felix.

He said this is a great opportunity in more ways than one.

"It actually encourages individuals not only to to come out to potentially win this, but to discover something they didn't know they would love," said Felix.

More information on how to win the Visa gift card could be found here.