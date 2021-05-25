NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New barricades were installed Tuesday in Northampton.
This picture, posted by the Northampton Police Department, show the barricades on Strong Avenue to create space for a new outside dining area.
It stretches the entire width of the street from Main Street to the Strong Avenue public parking lot by Eastside Grill.
That area will be closed to vehicles, which will be detoured around the area.
