AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new developments as the financially struggling Hampshire College looks to its uncertain future.
Friday afternoon, college president Miriam Nelson announced that she was resigning from the college.
In addition, dining service employees are feeling the impact.
Jim Wyatt has been a cook at Hampshire College for 20 years, but that all changed earlier this week.
"The people in the food service from Bon Appetite, they were terminating our jobs come August the 11th," Wyatt noted.
Wyatt was among 46 others staff members employed through Bon Appétit management company, who were told they are losing their jobs.
"We were a little prepared with the college realizing they are not doing that great, but it's still a shock fo everyone. One for the older workers, it's going to be hard to find jobs," Wyatt added.
In January, Hampshire College announced that their financial struggles would impact them moving forward. Since then, job cuts have begun with advancement and admissions employees.
Now, staff in the Hampshire College dining commons.
Another employee, who has worked at the school for 30 years, told Western Mass News he looked forward to work each day.
"Just the people around here are great. Coming in here was sort of fun, but now, things change," Don Weickum said,
However, what will they miss most?
"The students. They always come to us and say thank you for your cook thank you for your food i am so happy working here because they are so polite working here," said one dining worker.
According to a spokesperson for Hampshire College, a job fair will be held for the affected employees, including the dining staff.
However, for Wyatt, his next step is unclear
"Undecided. I now have to till August 11 and go from there," Wyatt said.
