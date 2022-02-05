WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Families headed over to the Big E for some T-riffic fun!
The Dino and Dragon Stroll made its way to West Springfield this weekend.
The interactive event lets fans of all ages walk thru and get a close-up look of mythical and prehistoric creatures. Some standing almost 30 feet tall and 60 feet long!
Western Mass News got in on the action. We spoke to Brian Gallentine, the tour manager of the stroll. He told us a highlight of the tour is getting families out of the house again.
“Week after week setting these things up, you can’t help but smile when you look at them. It’s just a ton of fun,” said Gallentine.
If you missed out on the fun today, the dinosaurs and dragons will be around again Sunday from 8-3. Information on the event could be found here.
